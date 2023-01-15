Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after buying an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

