SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after buying an additional 671,591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after buying an additional 277,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after buying an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

