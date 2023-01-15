Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

