Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.80

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.80 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 3,250 shares changing hands.

Sportech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £19.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.75.

Get Sportech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clive Whiley acquired 150,000 shares of Sportech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,239.77).

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.