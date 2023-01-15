Starname (IOV) Trading Up 31.4% This Week

Starname (IOV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. Starname has a market cap of $450,981.65 and $51.04 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

