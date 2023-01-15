Status (SNT) Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Status has a total market cap of $94.25 million and $5.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00043771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00231510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

