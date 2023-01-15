Steem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.75 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.18 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,855.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00419476 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016574 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.37 or 0.00840858 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00107453 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00598356 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00214841 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,564,648 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
