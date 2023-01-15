Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $76.16 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000409 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00423113 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016666 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00848390 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00105570 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00599212 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00214488 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,531,492 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
