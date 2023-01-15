StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
