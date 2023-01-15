StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

