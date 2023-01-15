StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.33. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 35.33%.

In other news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,412.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

