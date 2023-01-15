StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.