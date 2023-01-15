StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
