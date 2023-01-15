StockNews.com Lowers Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.77 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

