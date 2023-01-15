StockNews.com Lowers PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PJT opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

