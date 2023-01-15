StockNews.com Upgrades IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

IES Trading Up 1.1 %

IESC opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. IES has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In related news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

