StockNews.com Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.50.

TopBuild Stock Up 4.4 %

BLD stock opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.43. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $244.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

