Stratis Price Hits $0.49 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Stratis has a market cap of $71.50 million and $11.48 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.14 or 0.07432605 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00080466 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031684 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00061372 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010626 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024728 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 145,114,263 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
