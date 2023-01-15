Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $391,729.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,772,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $1,418,046. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 288,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

