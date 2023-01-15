Synapse Trading 41.5% Higher This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $118.46 million and $3.58 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

