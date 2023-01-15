TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAGOF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.83) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.