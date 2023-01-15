Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Target were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Trading Up 3.0 %

Target stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.