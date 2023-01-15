Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TECK opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 67.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.