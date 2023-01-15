Tenret Co LLC Purchases 66,848 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,589.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

