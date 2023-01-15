TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 21.2% Higher This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $239.45 million and $34.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00079346 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00060650 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010430 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025178 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000205 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,820,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,691,726 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
