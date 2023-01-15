Terran Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.26 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $47.45 million and $8.26 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00009627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

