Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.



