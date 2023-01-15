Tezos Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $941.16 million and $54.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009402 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022697 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006420 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC.
About Tezos
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,909,148 coins and its circulating supply is 923,484,648 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
