The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $66.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

