The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

