The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.0853 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. The Graph has a market cap of $744.91 million and $81.52 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,559,476,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,733,605,274 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

