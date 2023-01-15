The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Head-To-Head Contrast

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of The Mexico Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of The Mexico Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. The Mexico Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 161.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 24.97% 9.19% 3.88% The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The Mexico Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The Mexico Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.42 $30.09 million $0.88 15.58 The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Mexico Fund.

Volatility & Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Mexico Fund has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance and The Mexico Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 2 0 2.25 The Mexico Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than The Mexico Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats The Mexico Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc. was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

