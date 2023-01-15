The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,724,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,300,000 after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $124.07.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

