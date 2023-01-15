Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,705,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 116,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,100,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

