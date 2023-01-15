ThetaDrop Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.35 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and $3.71 million worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

