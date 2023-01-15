Tobam Grows Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tobam raised its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,657 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 807,821 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 330,727 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 22.29.

Lucid Group stock opened at 8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 6.09 and a 1-year high of 43.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. The company had revenue of 195.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

