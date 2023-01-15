Tobam Has $33.46 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,102 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 2.3% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tobam owned 0.19% of Church & Dwight worth $33,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,681,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

