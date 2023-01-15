Tobam Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,602 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 59,849 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,493,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,543 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $106.09 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.