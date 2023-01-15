Tobam Sells 1,147,244 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,147,244 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 252.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

