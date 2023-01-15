Tobam Sells 32,362 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,362 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for about 2.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.22% of Campbell Soup worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,086 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.