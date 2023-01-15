Tobam Sells 9,287 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tobam lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $345.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.68 and its 200 day moving average is $357.99. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $546.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.87.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.