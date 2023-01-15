Toews Corp ADV Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after acquiring an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $147.94 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

