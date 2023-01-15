Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 6,900 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 154.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 75.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.1 %

SRE opened at $160.83 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $129.69 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.11.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.