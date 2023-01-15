Toews Corp ADV Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 622,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,901,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 793,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,181,000 after buying an additional 180,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $173.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

