Toews Corp ADV Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $180.87.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.