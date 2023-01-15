Toews Corp ADV Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE K opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

