Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.