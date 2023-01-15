Toews Corp ADV Sells 1,900 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

