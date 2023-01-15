Toews Corp ADV Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Toews Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.16.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

