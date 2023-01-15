Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $74.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

