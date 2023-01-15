TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.62.

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $64.93.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

