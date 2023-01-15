Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMLF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

